Two injured in Harbeson crash

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious crash in Harbeson.

The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, as a 2010 Chevy Cobalt was traveling west on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9). The Cobalt has stopped in the middle of the intersection with Harbeson Road (Route 5), waiting to make a left turn.

At the same time, a 2014 Toyota Tundra was traveling east on Route 9, approaching Route 5. For unknown reasons, police said the operator of the Chevy failed to see the Tundra and turned left in front of it. The front of the Toyota struck the passenger side door of the Chevy.

The operator of the Chevy, a 20-year-old Willow Street, Pennsylvania woman, was transported to Beebe Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the Chevy, a 20-year-old New Providence, Pennsylania woman, was initially transported to Beebe Medical Center and later to Christiana Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the Toyota, a 29-year-old Laurel man, was not injured and refused medical treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed or may have information related to the collision is asked to contact Master Cpl. Jay Burns at (302) 703-3266. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.