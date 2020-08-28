Man dies in Indian River boating accident

INDIAN RIVER -- A 68-year old West Virginia man died in a boating accident in the Indian River Aug. 27 after trying to untangle his fishing line from his boat’s motor, Delaware State Police said.

The man, his wife and granddaughter were fishing in the river south of the South Shore Marina in their boat at about 4:22 p.m. when he discovered his fishing line was caught. He jumped in the water to untangle the line from the motor. As he attempted to climb the ladder back onto the boat, he fell backward into the water and couldn’t swim due to the rough water conditions and strong current.

A passing boat observed the man in distress and pulled the victim from the water onto their boat. They began life-saving measures before transferring him to a Coast Guard boat, which took him back to shore. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police are investigating.