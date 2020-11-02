Industrial accident shuts part of Coastal Highway in Bethany Beach: Police

Delaware State Police and other first responders are on the scene of an "industrial accident" in the area of Coastal Highway and Waterworks Court in Bethany Beach.

Only one lane of southbound Coastal Highway is open at this time.

According to the Delmarva Firefighter Forums Facebook page, two people suffered electric shock and fell from a water tower at an unknown height.

Police said the situation is an active and ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

More:Screams at the Beach employee pulls gun on patron: police

More:Feeding ban hurts feral cat population control efforts, animal groups say