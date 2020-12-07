Georgetown woman dies in single-vehicle crash: police

A 27-year-old Georgetown woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Ellendale Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 5, a 1999 BMW 323i was traveling north on Dupont Boulevard (Route 113), just north of East Robbins Road. The car left the roadway and struck a tree for unknown reasons, according to a Delaware State Police release.

The victim was properly restrained and pronounced dead at the scene. She will be identified after next of kin are notified, police said.

Northbound Dupont Boulevard was closed for about three hours for investigation and cleanup.

Anyone with information should contact Detective K. Argo with Delaware State Police Troop 7 Crash Reconstruction Unit at 302-644-5020.

