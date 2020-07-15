Gumboro incident leads to animal cruelty charges

Delaware News Desk

A Frankford man and two juveniles have been charged with animal cruelty.

According to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control wildlife police, on July 8, 20-year-old Richard Bunting and two juveniles filmed themselves intentionally hitting a deer with a motor vehicle in the area of Hudson Road, near Gumboro. They continued "to perform cruel acts on the deer," ultimately resulting in its death.

Bunting was arrested July 9 and the two juveniles July 13. Each was charged with two felonies, cruelty to animals and second-degree conspiracy, as well as hunting deer during closed season, possessing or transporting an unlawfully killed anterless deer, unlicensed hunting and underage possession of alcohol.

Bunting was released on his own recognizance and the juveniles to their parents, pending court dates.

The public is encouraged to report fish, wildlife and boating violations to the Natural Resources Police by calling 302-739-4580 or through the DENRP Tip app via smartphone. Wildlife violations may also be reported anonymously to Operation Game Theft by calling 800-292-3030.