Arrest in Dagsboro stabbing

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man following a stabbing.

The initial incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 34000 block of Chippewa Drive in Dagsboro. According to police, 52-year-old Mark Drummond had argued and physically fought with another 52-year-old man. During the fight, during which a juvenile was present, the man was stabbed in his right arm. Drummond left immediately afterwards.

The victim received medical treatment at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Drummond was located by troopers on Wednesday, July 15, and charged with second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited and endangering the welfare of a child. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $74,000 cash bond.