Brothel discovered in Georgetown

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police arrested a Georgetown for promoting prostitution following an investigation into a brothel.

Over the past two weeks, police have been investigating a suspected brothel at a residence in the 28000 block of Shortly Road in Georgetown. According to police, a large scale commercial sex ring was operating at this residence.

With assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, police obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence on Tuesday, July 14. Two female victims were found at the residence, where a search found "obvious signs" of a commercial sex operation and about $1,700 in suspected illegal proceeds.

Police took 33-year-old Ismeal Ayala into custody at the residence without incident. He was charged with second-degree promoting prostitution and second-degree conspiracy. Ayala was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $16,000 cash-only bond.

Due to the nature and sensitivity of the case and out of consideration of the victims, police said limited information will be released. Both victims received assistance from victim services.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and police are looking for other potential suspects who may have participated in running the brothel.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.