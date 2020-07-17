Run off the road by ex-boyfriend

Delaware State Police are looking for a Georgetown man wanted on felony charges.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, troopers were investigating a motor vehicle crash on Old Furnace Road in Seaford. They spoke with the 39-year-old female driver inside of a local hospital, where she was receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, she had recently broken up with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Joshua Jennette, and he had been threatening her. During the incident, the victim was driving her vehicle and Jenette was allegedly chasing her. At the intersection of Middleford and Old Furnace Roads, Jennette’s vehicle allegedly struck the rear of the victim’s, causing it to go off of the road and strike an embankment.

Troopers have been unable to locate Jennette who has active warrants for first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090, or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on their website.