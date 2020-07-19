Wanted Milton man runs from police

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton after apprehending him for felony charges.

Around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, troopers were attempting to locate 20-year-old Harold Stokes-Perry, who had an active warrant for possession of a firearm. They spotted him on the front steps of a residence in the 28000 block of West Springside Drive in Milton and said he immediately ran from them. According to police, troopers chased after him on foot, giving him numerous commands to stop, and saw him throw "what appeared to be a bag of crack cocaine."

With the assistance of a police K-9, Stokes-Perry was subsequently taken into custody. He was found in possession of a little over three grams of marijuana, a small black digital scale, two cell phone and over $250 in suspected drug proceeds. Police did not find the bag discarded by Stokes-Perry during the pursuit.

Stokes-Perry was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries. He was then charged with tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was committed to Sussex Community Correctional Center on $4,101 cash bond.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.