Father/son fight leads to arrests

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police arrested a Lincoln father and son on felony charges after a domestic incident.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 22000 block of Pine Haven Road. Michael Rosetta, 36, was in a neighboring yard and told them he had fought with his father, 59-year-old Russell Rosetta, who was inside of the residence with a gun. Troopers detained Michael and made contact with Russell, who had several lacerations to the head.

According to police, while inside the residence, the two had fought physically, resulting in Russell being severely injured by Michael. Russell went to a shed at the read of the property to get a gun, but Michael was able to take it from him and strike him in the head with it several times. Troopers later discovered the 12 gauge shotgun used in the incident in a field behind the residence.

Russell received medical treatment at the scene by paramedics, but refused treatment once transported to a hospital.

Michael and Russell are both convicted felons and prohibited from possessing a weapon. They were taken into custody without incident.

Russell Rosetta was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, possession of a firearm while under the influence, offensive touching and failure to comply with taking of fingerprints and photos. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $9,350 secured bond.

Michael Rosetta was charged with second-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was was later released on $7,000 unsecured bond.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.