Warrant leads to weapons arrest

Delaware State Police arrested two people after a warrant attempt in Milton. 55-year-old Calvin Wyatt of Milton, for maintaining a drug property and 38 year-old Jennifer Bachman of Georgetown, on weapons charges after warrant attempt.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17, in the 28000 block of West Springside Drive in Milton. Stemming from a July 16 incident, troopers were attempting to locate 55-year-old Calvin Wyatt, who was wanted for a maintaining a drug property. They found Wyatt and 28-year-old Jennifer Bachman at the rear of Wyatt’s property.

According to police, Bachman was seen throwing a knife behind her. She was instructed not to move but police said she did not comply and fought the troopers as they took her into custody. The knife was recovered and there were no injuries. Wyatt and Bachman were taken into custody without further incident.

Wyatt was charged with maintaining a drug property and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $3,000 secured bond. Bachman was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and resisting arrest and later released on $600 unsecured bond.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.