Arrest in Milford shooting

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man in connection with a shooting that occurred in Milford.

The initial incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, on Betsy Ross Circle in Milford, where a 32-year-old Georgetown man was shot in the neck. According to police, the victim was fighting physically with 28-year-old James A. Satcher in the apartment complex when Satcher pulled out a handgun and fired one round, striking the victim. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for his injury.

Police developed Satcher as a suspect and took him into custody without incident. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was committed to Sussex Community Correctional Center on $1,000,080 cash bond.