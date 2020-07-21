Oxycodone found in traffic stop

Delaware State Police arrested a Harrington man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a handgun and drugs.

The incident occurred around 7:05 p.m. on Monday, July 20, when a trooper observed a white 2012 GMC Acadia traveling west on Bunting Road in Dagsboro. A computer inquiry showed that the owner/driver, 62-year-old Ivory L. Sauls, had an expired driver’s license. The trooper pulled him over.

Police said consent to search the vehicle was provided. A loaded .38 special handgun found in the glove compartment, along with drug paraphernalia. The weapon was loaded with five rounds and an additional five rounds were located in a gun magazine holder. According to police, Sauls was also found in possession of seven oxycodone pills.

Sauls was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a person who also possesses a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an expired license. He was later released on $5,500 unsecured bond.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.