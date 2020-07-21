Robbery charges for two Laurel women

Delaware State Police arrested two Laurel women on robbery charges.

Around 3:45 p.m on Wednesday, July 15, police responded to a reported robbery at the Home Depot at 17832 Coastal Highway in Lewes. According to police, 42-year-old Nakeisha Ammons loaded a shopping cart with merchandise and exited the store through the garden center doors without paying. A 49-year-old female employee asked her for her receipt but Ammons ignored her and walked to her vehicle in the parking lot. The employee followed.

Police said 29-year-old Breanna Verdon was waiting for Ammons with the trunk of the vehicle open and assaulted the employee. The employee sustained a small laceration to her eye that did not require medical treatment. Arrest warrants were obtained for Ammons and Verdon.

On Monday, July 20, 2020, the women were apprehended by the Laurel Police Department at their residence on the 500 block of Little Creek Drive. Each was charged was second-degree robbery, shoplifting and second-degree conspiracy. Ammons was released on $7,500 unsecured bond. Verdon was released on $7,000 secured bond.