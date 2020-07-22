Chased by woman with knife in Seaford

Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford woman after she allegedly chased two people with a knife and struck one..

Around 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, troopers were dispatched to a residence in Seaford for a domestic incident. A 36 year-old man and a 40 year-old woman told them 20-year-old Salena Timmons had threatened them with a knife.

According to police, Timmons charged at the victims with the knife during an argument. They both ran to the neighbor's home and called police but Timmons entered the home and continued to chase them. A physical fight began on the front lawn and Timmons allegedly struck the female victim in the head with the blunt end of the knife. She then left the area on foot. The victim did not require medical attention.

With the assistance of Delaware State Police Aviation, police found Timmons on East Middlecord Circle. She allegedly gave police a false name and resisted arrest. Police located the knife in the area.

Timmons was subsequently taken into custody and charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree home invasion burglary, two counts of aggravated menacing, resisting arrest with force, third-degree assault, criminal impersonation, two counts of harassment, offensive touching and disorderly conduct. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $47,500 secured bond.