Threatened with gun in liquor store parking lot

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police arrested an Ocean View man after he pulled a gun in the parking lot of a liquor store.

Around 5 p.m. on July 10, troopers were dispatched to Banks Wines and Spirits in Millville for a man threatening patrons with a gun. According to police, a gold Toyota Tundra, later determined to be operated by 52-year-old Bryan A. Brisbane, had entered the parking lot as another car, with two people inside, exited. Brisbane blew his horn at the car and began arguing with the occupants, a 55-year-old man and his 23-year-old son. Brisbane allegedly pointed a handgun at them, and when another person in the parking tried to video the incident, he began to argue with them before again pointing the gun at the 23-year-old.

Brisbane left before police arrived. No one was injured.

Through investigation, police identified Brisbane as the suspect. Police went to his residence in the unit block of Assawoman Avenue, in Ocean View, on July 20. After being given consent, they searched his vehicle and found multiple rounds of ammunition but no gun.

On July 22, Brisbane relinquished two firearms, a 9mm and a Glock 23, at Troop 4. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of aggravated menacing. He was later released on $11,000 unsecured bond.