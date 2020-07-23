Drugs found after police pursuit

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit led to the discovery of drugs in Dagsboro.

The incident occurred around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, when a trooper spotted a beige Cadillac Catera traveling west on Dagsboro Road, in the area of Thorogoods Road, at a slow rate of speed and partially on the shoulder. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver, identified as 41-year-old Deshawn Hitchens, of Millsboro, did not stop.

The car continued at a low rate of speed and turned onto Iron Branch Road. The trooper saw an object thrown from the passenger's side window. After numerous traffic violations, the car came to a stop in from of a residence in the 100 block of Old Landing Road.

Both Hitchens and a passenger, 36-year-old Keiyanda Hopkins of Millsboro, were taken into custody without further incident. Troopers recovered the object thrown out of the car, which they said was about 1.7 grams of heroin and 3.7 grams of crack cocaine.

Hitchens was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, tampering with physical evidence, disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, driving under the influence of a drug and multiple traffic violations. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $9,354 secured bond.

Hopkins was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released on $6,500 unsecured bond.