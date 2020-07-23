Drug charges for Seaford man

Delaware State Police arrested two people in Greenwood during a drug investigation.

On Wednesday, July 22, police spotted 24-year-old Richie Hurley, of Seaford, driving a blue Dodge Avenger in the area of Troop 5 in Bridgeville. Hurley has a suspended license.

Police contacted Hurley and his front-seat passenger, 23-year-old Taylor Bowerson, of Wilmington, in the parking lot of the Royal Farms at 600 East Market Street in Greenwood. According to police, they found 2.457 grams of heroin, 0.43 grams of crack cocaine and 2.49 grams of marijuana in Hurley's book-bag. Both he and Bowerson were taken into custody without incident.

Hurley was charged with possession with intent to deliver tier two heroin, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,000 secured bond.

Bowerson was charged with making a false statement and released on her own recognizance.