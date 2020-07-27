Amber alert issued for Georgetown two-year-old

Delaware State Police have issued an amber alert for two-year-old Cristobal L. Lopez, of Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department is actively searching for Cristobal after learning he has been missing since sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Cristobal was last seen on the evening of Saturday, July 25, in the unit block of South Front Street in Georgetown, while in the custody of his cousin. The cousin discovered Cristobal had been taken by his mother, 26-year-old Angelina L. Lopez, of Seaford, around 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 26.

Angelina Lopez had made arrangements to stay with the cousin, who had legal custody of Cristobal, Saturday night. Angelina has an active court order preventing her from having unlawful contact or unsupervised visits with her son.

Police believe the child may be in imminent danger.

Cristobal is a two-year-old white Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blues shoes and a yellow t-shirt.

Angelina is a white Hispanic female, five feet tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt and blue pants. She took a black and light blue car seat from the cousin’s residence. There is no vehicle information at this time.

An active felony warrant for breach of release for Angelina is being obtained by the Georgetown Police Department, with further charges pending.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Information and inquiries should be referred to the Georgetown Public Information Officer, Detective Joseph Melvin, at 302-856-6613. Citizens can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.