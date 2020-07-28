Over 3,700 grams of marijuana, guns found in Laurel

Delaware State Police arrested a Laurel man after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs and firearms.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, police executed a drug search warrant at 55-year-old Troy S. Abner’s residence, in the 6000 block of Ralphs Road. They found 3,739.7 grams of marijuana, eight firearms and several pounds of various ammunition, a three-foot potted marijuana plant and drug paraphernalia.

Abner was not at home at the time of the search warrant and but was taken into custody the next day at his residence. He turned over two additional firearms at that time.

Abner was charged with eight counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, three counts of possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on $505,400 unsecured bond.