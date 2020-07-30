Bizarre arrest at Rehoboth Starbucks

Delaware State Police arrested a Florida man at a Rehoboth Beach Starbucks.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, troopers were dispatched to the Starbucks at 19446 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth. It was reported that a vehicle in the drive-thru appeared to have a flat tire and a bicycle hanging off the roof. The driver appeared to be under the influence.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot and made contact with the driver, 40-year-old Charles Tackaberry, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They noticed Tackaberry's speech was slurred and a DUI investigation ensued. They also noticed he was concealing something under his shirt, later found to be a 10-inch fixed-blade knife. Also found in the vehicle were a machete, a little over three grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Tackaberry was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, failure to have insurance card in possession and failure to have registration card in possession. He was later released on $1,400 unsecured bond.