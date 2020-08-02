Knife pulled in Harbeson

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police charged a Harbeson man after an incident with a knife.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, when troopers were dispatched to a residence on Woodcrest Drive, in Harbeson,; According to police, 59-year-old Edward J. Rossiter was arguing with a 25-year-old acquaintance when he obtained a knife and threatened him. Shortly thereafter, the victim's 30-year-old brother arrived and Rossiter allegedly advanced at him aggressively and chased him. Rossiter was taken into custody outside the residence without incident. No one was injured.

The victims were not injured but Rossiter sustained minor injuries. After being treated and released at a hospital, he was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and menacing. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $25,500 secured bond.