Meth tossed from car in Harbeson

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police arrested a Harbeson man after he allegedly threw methamphetamine from his car window.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, when troopers were alerted 40-year-old James Gerleve III was driving while suspended in a Cadillac SUV with large rims. Troopers searched the area for the vehicle and located it in the Harbseon Royal Farms parking lot. According to police, Gerleve was seated in the driver seat of the vehicle with the keys in the ignition. He allegedly threw something out of the passenger side window when police approached. He was taken into custody without incident.

Troopers recovered the suspected drugs thrown out of the window, which they said was about 6 grams of methamphetamine. A search of the car found no other drugs.

Gerleve was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on his own recognizance.