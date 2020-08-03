Hotel employee threatened with knife

Delaware State Police arrested a Rehoboth Beach man after he allegedly lunged at a hotel employee with a knife.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on July 28, at the Holiday Inn Express at 18438 Kates Lane in Rehoboth Beach. According to police, an employee, a 26-year-old Millsboro man, was confronted by 26-year-old Christopher Campbell in the lobby. Campbell, who appeared in distress, allegedly made threatening statements toward him and lunged at him with a knife. The victim was able to wrestle the knife away from Campbell and hold him down until police arrived.

The victim was not injured and the knife was recovered at the scene.

Campbell was taken into custody and charged with aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,750 secured bond.