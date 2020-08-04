Gun tossed from car in Lewes

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police have arrested 21-year-old Jordan E. Dixon of Felton on weapon and multiple traffic charges.

Around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, a trooper on routine patrol was traveling north on Coastal Highway (Route 1), south of Dartmouth Drive in Lewes. The trooper spotted a 1999 Buick Century and a computer check indicated the vehicle's registration was suspended due to lack of insurance.

A traffic stop was initiated but the vehicle continued traveling. According to police, the operator, 21-year-old Jordan E. Dixon, of Felton, committed multiple traffic violations as continued to ignore the trooper's activated emergency equipment. The trooper saw an unknown object thrown from the driver's side window on School Lane before the car came to an abrupt stop.

Dixon exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. A search of the area where the object was thrown found a Taurus 9mm handgun and a loaded magazine.

Dixon was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a violent felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence, disregarding a police officer signal and multiple traffic violations. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $84,000 cash bond.