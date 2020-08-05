Fifth DUI for Millsboro man

A Millsboro man has been was arrested on his fifth charge of driving under the influence.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, a Rehoboth Beach Police Department officer allegedly observed 33-year-old Patricio A. Bautista make an illegal left turn and then reach speeds above the limit. The officer activated his emergency equipment but Bautista did not immediately pull over, police said. He eventually stopped on Rehoboth Avenue Extended.

The officer observed signs of intoxication and attempted to administer field sobriety tests, but said Bautista refused. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for testing.

Bautista was charged with fifth-offense driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to obey a traffic control device, driving while suspended and various traffic offenses. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $6,750 secured bail.