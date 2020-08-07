Heroin, cocaine found in Lincoln traffic stop

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police arrested two people in Lincoln on drug charges.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, a trooper on patrol in the area of Johnson Road and Front Street spotted a 2020 red Hyundai Elantra. A computer check found the car to be associated with a warrant out of the Milford Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated on Johnson Road and the car pulled into a residence. The trooper contacted the operator of the vehicle, 46-year-old Angela R. Boone, of Lincoln.

When the trooper returned to the patrol vehicle to conduct a computer check on Boone, the front seat passenger, later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Witty, of Lincoln, exited the car and attempted to walk away. He was instructed to return to the vehicle by the trooper and complied.

The computer check found Boone was wanted on multiple capiases and there was an active warrant for her arrest out of the Milford Police Department. Boone was taken into custody without incident and was being secured in the troopers’ patrol car when a second trooper arrived on the scene.

According to police, Witty exited the vehicle and police saw a large bulge in his waistband before he ran into a wooded area. As troopers attempted to take him into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest and threw something into the brush. After a brief struggle, Witty was taken into custody.

A search of the area found about three grams of heroin, 2.34 grams of marijuana and a bag containing "heroin wax folds packaged in bundles." In Witty's pant pocket, police found 13.27 grams of cocaine.

Drug paraphernalia was found in the car.

Witty was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was released on $12,610 unsecured bond.

Boone was charged with breach of release, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and other traffic offenses. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $1,000 cash bond.