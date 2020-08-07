Machete found in traffic stop

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man on weapon charges following a traffic stop.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, a trooper on patrol in the area of Seashore Highway and Tatman Farms Road, IN Bridgeville, saw a green Ford Focus with a fictitious license plate. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Food Lion at 9537 Bridgeville Center Road.

The operator of the vehicle was contacted and identified as 38-year-old Jason Eskridge. Found in the vehicle was 0.82 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and a 10-inch machete.

Eskridge was taken into custody and charged with possession of ammunition by person prohibited, possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic violations. He was later released on a $10,153 unsecured bond.