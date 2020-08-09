Georgetown police chase leads to arrest

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man after he fled from them in his car.

The incident occurred around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a black Hyundai Elantra. Police said the vehicle was traveling 64 mph in a 45 mph zone on Park Avenue, in Georgetown.

The operator failed to stop and led troopers on a pursuit for several miles, violating numerous traffic laws. Troopers deployed stop sticks and punctured a front tire on the vehicle on Harbeson Road, which eventually came to a stop in the area of Carpenter Road.

The operator, 30-year-old Tevon Savage, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. A DUI investigation ensued.

Savage was charged with driving under the influence of a drug, disregarding a police officer signal and numerous traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,200 secured bond.