Traffic stop finds heroin, shotgun shell

Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man following a traffic stop.

The incident occurred around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, Police said 31-year-old Randall Hill Jr. "was observed involved in criminal activity" and pulled him over on Concord Pond Road. A search led to the discovery of 0.16 grams of heroin and a 12-gauge shotgun shell.

Hill was arrested and charged with possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on $6,000 unsecured bond.