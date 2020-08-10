Arrest in Seaford burglary

Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man on burglary charges.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, troopers responded to Orange Blossom Lane, in Seaford. According to police, a 42-year-old woman came home to find a man inside her residence. Police said he entered through a window and both damaged and stole some of the victim's belongings. He gone when they arrived.

With the assistance of a police K-9, they found 36-year-old Gregory Wilkinson still on the property, laying on the ground near some bushes. He was taken into custody without incident.

Wilkinson was charged with second-degree burglary, theft and criminal mischief. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,000 secured bond.