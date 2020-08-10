Arrest in Georgetown stabbing

Delaware State Police arrested a Georgetown man following a stabbing.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, when troopers were dispatched to a residence on Rogers Avenue, in Georgetown, for a stabbing complaint. The victim had already been privately transported to a hospital and the suspect had left.

According to police, a 35-year-old man and 45-year-old Jose F. Diaz-Cardona were at a party at the residence when they began to physically fight outside. Diaz-Cardona allegedly chased the victim, threatened to kill him and cut him multiple times on the chest and leg with an unknown sharp object. The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Troopers took Diaz-Cardona into custody without incident at his residence on North Race Street. He was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and terroristic threatening. He was later released on $40,500 unsecured bond.