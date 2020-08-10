Can you ID Milford burglary suspect?

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a Milford burglary suspect.

The incident occurred during the first week of July, at the Country Corner store on Route 1, north of Milford. A suspect entered the business through the drive-thru window and stole several cartons of Newport cigarettes.

The suspect is a black male, approximately 25 to 35 years old and between 160 and 175 pounds. He appears to have fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit Detective Lloyd at 302-698-8503. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.