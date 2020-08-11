Police chase west of Millsboro

Delaware State Police arrested a Laurel woman following a pursuit.

The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8. A trooper attempted to pull over a Ford Focus traveling "at a high rate of speed" on Laurel Road, but the vehicle did not stop. According to police, the car fled onto Lone Cypress Road, committing multiple traffic violations.

The driver, 37-year-old Jacklyn Dellandre, eventually stopped in the area of Lowes Crossing and Careys Camp Roads. She exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. A 15 year-old juvenile was also in the vehicle during the pursuit, but was unharmed.

A search of the car found less than a gram of marijuana, 160 milligrams of methadone and drug paraphernalia. Police said Dellandre exhibited signs of impairment and a DUI investigation ensued.

Dellandre was charged with disregarding a police officer signal, endangering the welfare of a child while driving under the influence, driving under the influence of a drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses. She was later released on $4,006 unsecured bond.