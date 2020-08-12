Moped crash leads to fourth DUI, discovery of cocaine

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton man after he crashed his moped.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, when troopers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Ramblewood Drive, in Rehoboth Beach, for a report of a moped crash. According to police, 32-year-old Travis Terry had struck a branch in the roadway, causing him and his moped to fall to the ground. Police detected an odor of alcohol on Terry.

A DUI investigation ensued and 7.72 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found on Terry’s person.

Terry was transported to Beebe Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Upon his release, he was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fourth-offense DUI, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended or revoked.

He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $21,000 secured bond.