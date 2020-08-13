Reckless endangering incident in Ellendale

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes woman after she allegedly attempted to strike several people with her car.

The incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 13000 block of South Old State Road, in Ellendale, for a report of trespassing.

According to police, 37-year-old Tyshia J. Coursey had arrived and begun arguing with a 48-year-old female resident outside. Police said Coursey advised the woman that she was going to fight with her daughters when they arrived home. Shortly thereafter, the four daughters, aged 23-32, arrived home and Coursey attempted to engage them in a physical fight, according to police.

Coursey allegedly got in her car and drove in circles, almost striking the women and several parked cars. During the incident, Coursey’s 7-month-old child was in the rear seat of the vehicle. She eventually left and no one was injured.

Coursey responded to Troop 7, where she was taken into custody without incident. She was charged with four counts of first-degree reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal trespassing. She was later released on her own recognizance.