Police: Crack found in traffic stop

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man on drug charges after a traffic stop.

The incident occurred around 7:40 pm. on Tuesday, August 11, when a trooper spotted a silver Lincoln Town Car traveling south on Coastal Highway (Route 1), in the area of Cave Neck Road. A computer inquiry found that the registered owner, 38-year-old Terrance L. Barnes, had a suspended driver’s license.

Police said the operator of the vehicle proceeded traveling above the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with Barnes. A search of his person found 2.55 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Barnes was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked and speeding. He was later released on his own recognizance.