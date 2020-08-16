Do you recognize produce stand thief?

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person the wanted in connection with thefts from Sussex produce stands.

The incidents occurred during the evening hours of Thursday, Aug. 13, at four produce stands in the Millsboro and Laurel areas. The suspect sought out cash boxes and stole any money inside. At least one lock was cut.

The suspect is a white male, likely in his twenties, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and beard.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-232 -3472. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.