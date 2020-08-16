Over 470 grams of methadone found in traffic stop

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man after a traffic stop found a large amount of methadone.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, when a trooper spotted a black Buick passenger car, traveling north on Indian Mission Road, following a vehicle too closely. The operator, later identified as 33-year-old Eric D. Sellers, was allegedly wearing headphones and failing to maintain his lane.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with Sellers. Police said a search of the car led to the discovery of 470.77 grams of methadone, drug paraphernalia, a needle with heroin in it and marijuana. Sellers was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and traffic offenses. He was later released on $7,200 unsecured bond.