Bike theft arrest in Rehoboth

A Lewes man was arrested in connection with a bicycle theft.

In the early evening hours of July 30, an 80-year-old woman parked her bike along a privacy fence, at Royal Farms on Rehoboth Avenue, and secured it with a lock. The next morning, the lock was broken and the bike gone.

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department identified 54-year-old Paul B. Croft, of Lewes, as a suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he turned himself in on Monday, Aug. 17.

Croft was charged with theft under $1,500 where the victim is 62 years of age or older and criminal mischief. He was released on his own recognizance.

The bike has not been recovered.