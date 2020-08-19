Loaded gun, heroin found in traffic stop

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man on drug and weapons charges.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, when a trooper spotted a black Nissan Titan traveling on Route 113, south of Washington Street, in Millsboro. Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt, so a traffic stop was initiated. The driver, 32-year-old Ryan K. Selby, had a suspended driver’s license.

An inventory search of the vehicle prior to towing found a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number. A search of Selby’s person found 10 bags (approximately 0.07 grams) of heroin.

Selby was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and traffic offenses.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $12,902 cash-only bond.