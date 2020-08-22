Infant abuse charges filed against 19-year-old Laurel woman

A Laurel woman has been jailed on child abuse charges after her infant was found to have serious injuries.

The Laurel Police Department said they were alerted to an infant at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford who had sustained serious injuries while in the care of his mother, 19-year-old Adrionna Carr.

The infant was ultimately transferred to Nemours A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington for further treatment. The child was later released to family.

The infant’s injuries were the result of child abuse and Carr had failed to seek medical attention for over a week, police said.

Carr was charged with first-degree child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $20,500 secured bond.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Detective Bryan of the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.