Woman cut about face by man who overdosed, police say

Delaware State Police have arrested a Milford man on felony domestic-related charges.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, troopers were dispatched to the area of Cedar Creek and Heritage Roads, in Lincoln, for a reported stabbing in a vehicle. They found the car on the shoulder of southbound Cedar Creek Road, north of Jefferson Road, and made contact with a 40-year-old Milford woman who was bleeding from lacerations to her head and face.

Police said 39-year-old Jason Evans was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, unconscious from an apparent overdose. He was administered naloxone and both he and the woman were taken to a hospital.

Evans and the woman were arguing when he hit her in the face and pulled her hair, police said. The woman was also cut on her face, possibly with a razor blade.

Evans was taken into custody when he was released from the hospital. He was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, reckless endangering and breach of release. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $63,000 cash bond.