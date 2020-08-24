Lincoln man threatens man with baseball bat

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware State Police charged Charles Harrison, 70, of Lincoln with felony assault after he threatened an acquaintance with a baseball bat Aug. 22.

Troopers responded to a reported assault at a home on Herring Branch Road, Lincoln, around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, troopers met with a 34-year-old male resident and victim who told them that Harrison punched him in the face for using Harrison’s cellphone.

After hitting the victim, Harrison grabbed a baseball bat and began swinging it and threatening him. Troopers took Harrison into custody without incident.

The victim suffered an apparent broken nose from the incident and received medical attention on scene by EMS, police said.

Police took Harrison back to Troop 7 where they charged him with assault second degree (felony), aggravated menacing (felony), terroristic threatening and reckless endangering second degree.

Harrison was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on an $18,000 unsecured bond.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty