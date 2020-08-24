Armed woman holds man hostage after crash in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH -- A Pennsylvania woman was arrested for holding a man hostage after getting in a vehicle crash in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware State Police said.

At about 1 a.m. on Aug. 23, troopers responded to the Big Chill Surf Cantina at 19406 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach for a 37 year-old male who was being held against his will inside of a pick-up truck.

Troopers found the vehicle in a nearby development. Melissa Matthews, 43, of East Strousburg, Pennsylvania, was the operator of the truck and taken into custody.

The investigation concluded the man's vehicle was hit by Matthews' truck in the Big Chill parking lot where she refused to exchange insurance information. The man agreed to sit inside of her vehicle and discussed terms of an agreement. He threatened to call the police, so she took off driving down Coastal Highway and refused to let the him out.

Matthews pulled out a handgun and held it in her right hand while she drove. She got lost in a development. Witnesses found the pick-up truck and blocked the vehicle in until police arrived.

The man did not sustain any injuries.

During a search of the truck, troopers found a loaded handgun.

Matthews was transported to Troop 7 where she was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, aggravated menacing and failure to provide information at collision scene resulting in property damage.

Matthews was arraigned and committed on $7,100 secured bond.