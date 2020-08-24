Tinted windows leads to traffic stop, discovery of gun, drugs

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware State Police arrested Jamell J. Taylor, 23, of Millsboro after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a handgun Aug. 23.

A trooper saw a black 2006 BMW traveling south on Patriots Way with illegal window tint around 6:55 p.m. Police stopped the car and talked to driver Jamell Taylor. The trooper smelled marijuana and saw residue and paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Taylor told the trooper that he did not have a tint waiver. As the trooper asked Taylor to exit the vehicle, a Glock 19 9mm handgun fell on the ground.

After searching Taylor, police found 1.54 grams of marijuana on him. Taylor was arrested and taken to Troop 4 where he was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon a firearm (felony), possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibit who also possesses controlled substance (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to have insurance identification in possession, possession of marijuana, duty to sign and carry license and operating a vehicle with improper window tinting.

Taylor was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on a $13,450 unsecured bond.