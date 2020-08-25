Bridgeville man charged with burglary, violating no-contact order

Delaware News Desk

BRIDGEVILLE -- Ronald D. Smith, 32, of Bridgeville, was arrested for breaking into his neighbor's home in Bridgeville and violating a no-contact order, Delaware State Police said.

On Aug. 24 at about 6:40 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 7000 block of Federalsburg Road for a burglary. Upon arrival, they learned Smith, who is a next-door neighbor, had taken a ladder from the garage and entered the house through a second floor window.

The landlord, a 68-year-old woman, was not home at the time. A tenant was there but did not have contact with Smith.

When troopers arrived at Smith’s residence, he took off running. Smith was apprehended not far from the house and taken into custody.

From a computer inquiry, police discovered Smith had a no-contact order and was to stay at least 100 yards away from the landlord's property.

Smith was transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with first-degree burglary, theft under $1,500 where a victim is 62 years of age or older, resisting arrest and breach of release.

He was arraigned and committed on $7,000 secured bond.

This is an edited press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.