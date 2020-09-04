Can you identify suspect in Bridgeville crime?

Delaware State Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted burglary in Bridgeville. of the Bighumidor Cigar Store located at 18473 Sussex Hwy., Bridgeville, DE.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, the suspect allegedly attempted to force entry into Big Humidor Cigar Store, at 18473 Sussex Highway, before leaving in a dark-colored vehicle.

The suspect is described as a heavyset black man with a receding hairline. He was wearing all dark clothing and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective L. Coleman at 302-752-3813 or by emailing Lindsay.Coleman@delaware.de.gov.