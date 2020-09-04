Meth, heroin found in traffic stop

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro woman on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Police said that around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, a red Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on Long Neck Road, approaching School Lane, following another car too closely. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with 35-year-old Amber N. Monroe, who was the driver and sole occupant.

"Based on information obtained during the interaction with Monroe," police searched her car and found 0.67 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 0.14 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

She was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and following a motor vehicle too closely. Monroe was later released on her own recognizance.