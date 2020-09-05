Over 600 grams of heroin found after Bridgeville chase: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man on drug charges after a chase.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, police attempted to arrest 41-year-old Adam Walls for an active warrant on domestic-related charged. They approached him as he got into his car at the Royal Farms at 18657 Sussex Highway, in Bridgeville, but said he failed to comply with commands to turn off the engine and open the car door.

According to police, Walls struck a patrol vehicle twice and a concrete post in the parking lot. A trooper sustained an injury to his hand that required medical treatment during the incident.

Walls eventually began driving recklessly on Sussex Highway and discarding unknown items out his window, police said. He continued driving until reaching a residence in the 18000 block of South Main Street, where he again struck a patrol car. He was finally removed from his car after a struggle.

Police said they found 640.847 grams of heroin and 0.86 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

Walls was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier three quantity, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, five counts of first-degree reckless endangering, disregarding a police officer signal, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest that causes injury, and a long list of lesser charges.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $239,303 cash bond.